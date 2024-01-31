BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,624,409.16 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,084,612 shares in the company, valued at $352,086,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 441,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

