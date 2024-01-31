BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,595,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 15,056,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

