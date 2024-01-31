Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.06. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 16,049 shares.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 84.25%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
