Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.53

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.06. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 16,049 shares.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 84.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.