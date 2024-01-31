Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.08 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.