Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.08 million and $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.02 or 0.05371920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,099,650 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,039,650 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.