Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.58

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €50.58 ($54.98) and last traded at €49.74 ($54.07), with a volume of 119843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.95 ($54.29).

Bechtle Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

