Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,828. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

