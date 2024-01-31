Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,849 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 373.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,249,390. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.88. 235,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

