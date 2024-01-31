Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,455.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,570.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,635.82. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,407.45 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10.
About Barry Callebaut
