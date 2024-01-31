Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,455.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,570.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,635.82. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,407.45 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

