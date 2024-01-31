Barrington Research Weighs in on Concentrix Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Concentrix in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNXC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

