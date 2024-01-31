Barclays Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $20.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,928,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,293,352. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

