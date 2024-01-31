Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $31.28.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

