Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 17,944,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,654,652. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

