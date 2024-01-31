Bancor Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,483.66 or 1.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011009 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00188675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,408,947 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,411,123.34042263 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.70772774 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $5,530,911.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

