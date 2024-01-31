Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

