Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,757.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $9.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
