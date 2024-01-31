B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO opened at C$3.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.24. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

