Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.25. Azul shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 335,212 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Azul Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Azul by 3,578.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

