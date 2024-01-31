AWM Capital LLC Sells 908 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AWM Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,889. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

