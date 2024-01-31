AWM Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after buying an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 157,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,445. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

