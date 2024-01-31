AWM Capital LLC Purchases 792,397 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 115.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $41,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 2,455,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 328,651 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,667,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

