AWM Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,901,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.81. 262,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

