AWM Capital LLC Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. 224,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

