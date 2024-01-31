AWM Capital LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 2.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,659 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

