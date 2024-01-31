AWM Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,253 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 61,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,730. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.