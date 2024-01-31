AWM Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 522,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,714. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

