AWM Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Motco lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 1,979,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

