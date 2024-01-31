AWM Capital LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Capital worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 137,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,007. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $611.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

