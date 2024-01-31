Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Avnet Stock Down 4.2 %

Avnet stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

