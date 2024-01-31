Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $47.87

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.87, but opened at $45.44. Avnet shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 91,367 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

