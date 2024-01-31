Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

