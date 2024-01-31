Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16, RTT News reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Avery Dennison stock opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.