Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after buying an additional 237,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $31,625,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

