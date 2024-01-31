Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,184 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.28% of Avantor worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

