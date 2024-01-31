Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 66.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ AATC opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.87. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoscope Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AATC Free Report ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Autoscope Technologies worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

