Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.25 ($7.64).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.09) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 738.20 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 717.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 659.09. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 565.60 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 752.60 ($9.57). The firm has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

