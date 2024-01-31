aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,900 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.18. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

