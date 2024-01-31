AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,450,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,186,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

