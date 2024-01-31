Atria Investments Inc Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $465.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.84 and a 200-day moving average of $388.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

