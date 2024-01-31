Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,941 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

