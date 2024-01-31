Atria Investments Inc Buys 130,721 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.80% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 792.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

