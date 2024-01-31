Atria Investments Inc Acquires 62,859 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,859 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 328,584 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

