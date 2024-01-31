Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 79,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 448,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

