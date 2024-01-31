Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.27

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.27 and last traded at $253.66, with a volume of 635142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.79.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,736,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,618,055.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,736,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,635. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

