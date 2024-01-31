ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. ATIF has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

