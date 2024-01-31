ATI (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect ATI to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATI opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. ATI has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

