Atb Cap Markets Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

