Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Astronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Astronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 579,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

ATRO stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Astronics has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.44.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astronics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

