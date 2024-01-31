Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,079.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.05) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,359.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,776.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.58) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,507.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.88), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,078,084.16). 58.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.