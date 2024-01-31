Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $817.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

