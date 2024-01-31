Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AINC
Ashford Price Performance
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.